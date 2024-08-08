Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2241
Elephant
My granddaughter had a safari themed birthday party. We made an elephant out of the watermelon..
8th August 2024
8th Aug 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
JudyC
ace
@judyc57
I pick up my camera and pretend to be a photographer.
2609
photos
44
followers
118
following
614% complete
View this month »
2236
2237
2238
2239
2240
2241
2242
2243
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Second Year of 365
Camera
SM-G770U1
Taken
13th July 2024 11:51am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
red
,
green
,
fruit
,
food
,
eating
,
party
,
elephant
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close