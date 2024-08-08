Previous
Elephant by judyc57
Photo 2241

Elephant

My granddaughter had a safari themed birthday party. We made an elephant out of the watermelon..
8th August 2024 8th Aug 24

JudyC

ace
@judyc57
I pick up my camera and pretend to be a photographer.
