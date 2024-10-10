Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2280
South Bend, Indiana
10th October 2024
10th Oct 24
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
JudyC
ace
@judyc57
I pick up my camera and pretend to be a photographer.
2646
photos
44
followers
117
following
624% complete
View this month »
2273
2274
2275
2276
2277
2278
2279
2280
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Second Year of 365
Camera
Canon EOS R8
Taken
12th October 2024 9:07pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bridge
,
fall
,
colorful
,
painted
Barb
ace
Colorful welcome to South Bend!
October 27th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close