The Rainbow Covenant

Of course, the story about Noah and his family surviving the flood would not be complete without the rainbow covenant that the Lord made with Noah. This was a beautiful representation of that covenant.

God said, "I establish my covenant with you: Never again will all life be destroyed by the waters of a flood; never again will there be a flood to destroy the earth...I have set my rainbow in the clouds, and it will be a sign of the covenant between me and the earth. Whenever the rainbow appears in the clouds, I will see it and remember the everlasting covenant between God and all living creatures of every kind on the earth." Genesis 9