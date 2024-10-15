Of course, the story about Noah and his family surviving the flood would not be complete without the rainbow covenant that the Lord made with Noah. This was a beautiful representation of that covenant.
God said, "I establish my covenant with you: Never again will all life be destroyed by the waters of a flood; never again will there be a flood to destroy the earth...I have set my rainbow in the clouds, and it will be a sign of the covenant between me and the earth. Whenever the rainbow appears in the clouds, I will see it and remember the everlasting covenant between God and all living creatures of every kind on the earth." Genesis 9