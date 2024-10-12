Sign up
Photo 2282
Noah's Ark
I don't remember if this is the front or back view of the life-size replica of Noah's Ark.
12th October 2024
12th Oct 24
JudyC
ace
@judyc57
I pick up my camera and pretend to be a photographer.
Photo Details
Album
Second Year of 365
Camera
SM-G770U1
Taken
8th October 2024 1:26pm
Tags
bible
,
flood
,
boat
,
noah
,
ark
