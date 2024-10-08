Previous
Espresso in the morning by juergenunterwegs
8 / 365

Espresso in the morning

In Germany we say: “Ein Kaffee geht immer.“
“A coffee is always ok.”
8th October 2024 8th Oct 24

Juergen

@juergenunterwegs
Oktober 2024 I’m the new one… I've been taking photos since 2014. It's now normal for me to always have a camera with me. And now...
Wendy ace
The cup is delightful and the steam inviting. Well done . Fav
October 8th, 2024  
sj.giesman ace
Beautifully shot and a subject I’m fond of ☕️
October 8th, 2024  
