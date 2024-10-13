Sign up
Previous
13 / 365
Running day
Today we ran at a running event (Marathon-relay) in Munich. There were many colleagues from the company. It was a wonderful day with friends.
13th October 2024
13th Oct 24
Juergen
@juergenunterwegs
Oktober 2024 I'm the new one… I've been taking photos since 2014. It's now normal for me to always have a camera with me.
