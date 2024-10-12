Sign up
12 / 365
The old camera
This is the camera my dad gave me, about 2 years bevor he left us.
12th October 2024
12th Oct 24
Juergen
@juergenunterwegs
Oktober 2024 I’m the new one… I've been taking photos since 2014. It's now normal for me to always have a camera with me. And now...
12
photos
7
followers
10
following
3% complete
View this month »
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
X100V
Taken
12th October 2024 1:44pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
