Photo 4073
Jesus going up to Heaven in the Clouds
Acts 1:11 NIV
“Men of Galilee,” they said, “why do you stand here looking into the sky? This same Jesus, who has been taken from you into heaven, will come back in the same way you have seen him go into heaven.”
There were a lot of clouds that day according to this boy's picture!!
14th April 2024
14th Apr 24
Julie Ryan
@julie
I am enjoying this project because it has opened my eyes to the beauty around me and helps me to see everything in a different...
Lesley
ace
Wonderful interpretation and a super smile
April 14th, 2024
