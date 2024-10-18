Previous
Full Moon this Morning by julie
Full Moon this Morning

18th October 2024 18th Oct 24

Julie Ryan

I am enjoying this project because it has opened my eyes to the beauty around me and helps me to see everything in a different...
Lovely capture and framing.
October 18th, 2024  
A great capture.
October 18th, 2024  
