Photo 2285
Bumpy Ride
Not an obnoxious, invasive Amish photographer, so this is as close as I wanted to get. :)
26th December 2019
26th Dec 19
Julie Duncan
ace
@juliedduncan
As I start year seven, I'm thinking about how I want to approach photography this year. I feel like...
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T5i
Taken
24th December 2019 11:06am
