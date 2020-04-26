Sign up
Photo 2395
So Photogenic . . . and So Tasty
Spring Beauties - I took their picture, then I ate them!
26th April 2020
26th Apr 20
Julie Duncan
@juliedduncan
5
2
365
Canon EOS REBEL T5i
24th April 2020 2:58pm
Lisa Poland
ace
So pretty!
April 27th, 2020
Julie Duncan
ace
@homeschoolmom
Thank you, Lisa! :)
April 27th, 2020
