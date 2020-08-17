Previous
Waiting for "Waiting for Godot" by juliedduncan
Photo 2484

Waiting for "Waiting for Godot"

I can imagine watching through the dusty window - this play being performed in the abandoned hotel downtown.
17th August 2020 17th Aug 20

Julie Duncan

@juliedduncan
