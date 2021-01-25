Sign up
Photo 2623
Blossfeldt 1
I know I missed the Blossfeldt challenge, but that's not going to stop me from having a bit of fun with his style! It's not as easy as it appears, either.
25th January 2021
25th Jan 21
Julie Duncan
ace
@juliedduncan
Year nine begins! I never would have dreamed I'd hang around this long, but this community has become part...
Brigette
ace
Good on you! It’s totally not an easy style reflect!
January 29th, 2021
