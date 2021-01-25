Previous
Blossfeldt 1 by juliedduncan
Photo 2623

Blossfeldt 1

I know I missed the Blossfeldt challenge, but that's not going to stop me from having a bit of fun with his style! It's not as easy as it appears, either.
25th January 2021 25th Jan 21

Julie Duncan

@juliedduncan
Year nine begins!
Brigette ace
Good on you! It’s totally not an easy style reflect!
January 29th, 2021  
