Ice-Transporting-Box-Thingy

We found this cork-lined thing in the woods. Had been down the same trail dozens of times and never spotted it. It seemed to disappear and reappear as we approached through the brambles. So bizarre.
9th February 2021 9th Feb 21

Julie Duncan

Issi Bannerman ace
Very strange. Nice capture!
February 13th, 2021  
