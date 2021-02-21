Kitchen

Shooting blind at the abandoned ranger house again. I've been a bit enamored with "liminal spaces" youTube videos lately, and I believe this qualifies. Looking back over my photos from the past couple of years, I'm seeing a LOT of these types of photos. Also, quite a few that might verge on being similar to the school of Pictorialism. It's kind of interesting to have a "label" for things and to study past photographic works, but as long as I'm doing what I love and going my own direction, I'm happy. Have been thinking about this a lot lately as I sometimes go through phases of allowing outside pressures dictate what I do. That's a sure recipe for discontent and frustration. Staying with my own intentions is very effective in countering that.