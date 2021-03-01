Sign up
First Picnic of the Year!
This past Saturday, Feb. 27. It was a beautiful day to get out into nature and regain a bit of our sanity after the work week.
1st March 2021
1st Mar 21
Julie Duncan
@juliedduncan
Year nine begins! I never would have dreamed I'd hang around this long, but this community has become part...
