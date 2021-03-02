Previous
Eine Kleine Nachtphotography by juliedduncan
Photo 2660

Eine Kleine Nachtphotography

Had a blast and learned a lot. Will need to go out at night again soon! (Our town's only brick street. Hell to drive on; great for photo ops! Ha ha!)
2nd March 2021 2nd Mar 21

Julie Duncan

@juliedduncan
