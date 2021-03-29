Previous
Cut-Out Moon with Freshly-Ground Black Pepper Flakes Cyanotype by juliedduncan
Photo 2685

Cut-Out Moon with Freshly-Ground Black Pepper Flakes Cyanotype

My favorite result - and most ostentatious title - from today’s work. Ha ha ha!
29th March 2021 29th Mar 21

Julie Duncan

@juliedduncan
Spanner
excellent
March 30th, 2021  
Milanie ace
Quite clever~
March 30th, 2021  
kali ace
so nice!
March 30th, 2021  
