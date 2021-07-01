Sign up
Photo 2747
Bad Bad Boy
Emerald Ash Borer - I took its photo, and then I squished it. And I'm not sorry!
1st July 2021
1st Jul 21
Julie Duncan
ace
@juliedduncan
Year nine begins! I never would have dreamed I'd hang around this long, but this community has become part...
