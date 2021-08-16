Previous
Debris by juliedduncan
Debris

One of the small casualties of a recent storm.
16th August 2021 16th Aug 21

Julie Duncan

Milanie ace
Like the way you composed this shot
August 16th, 2021  
jackie edwards ace
Nice low angle...too bad that wasn't the only damage☹️
August 16th, 2021  
