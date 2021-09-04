Previous
Massive Storm Damage by juliedduncan
Photo 2809

Massive Storm Damage

Hiking through a nearby arboretum, we saw many, many huge trees like this - just snapped right off. This was after the August 12th storm.
4th September 2021 4th Sep 21

Julie Duncan

@juliedduncan
Photo Details

Esther Rosenberg ace
wow, mind boggling it can just snap like that . We see it here after the hurricanes. so scary and sad to see those trees down.
September 4th, 2021  
