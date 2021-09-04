Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2809
Massive Storm Damage
Hiking through a nearby arboretum, we saw many, many huge trees like this - just snapped right off. This was after the August 12th storm.
4th September 2021
4th Sep 21
1
1
Julie Duncan
ace
@juliedduncan
Year nine! I never would have dreamed I'd hang around this long, but this community has become part of...
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T5i
Taken
15th August 2021 3:52pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Esther Rosenberg
ace
wow, mind boggling it can just snap like that . We see it here after the hurricanes. so scary and sad to see those trees down.
September 4th, 2021
