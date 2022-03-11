Previous
Next
Study #67 by juliedduncan
Photo 2988

Study #67

The most recent page from my sketchbook. Not the best photo, but it'll do for now. Gel pens and Sharpies on black multi-media paper, cut out and glued into my sketchbook. Still having fun with neurographics! :)
11th March 2022 11th Mar 22

Julie Duncan

ace
@juliedduncan
This is year ten for me on 365, so it's a bit of a milestone year. I have greatly enjoyed our kind and helpful community,...
818% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise