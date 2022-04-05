Previous
Next
Pussywillow Salutation by juliedduncan
Photo 3011

Pussywillow Salutation

I burst into tears when I found these today. They were always my Mom's favorites and made her so happy. I miss her so much.
5th April 2022 5th Apr 22

Julie Duncan

ace
@juliedduncan
This is year ten for me on 365, so it's a bit of a milestone year. I have greatly enjoyed our kind and helpful community,...
824% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

KazzaMazoo
Lovely close-up.
April 6th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise