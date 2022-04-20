Sign up
Photo 3027
Hodenpyl Dam
On the Manistee River near Mesick, Michigan. My Dad talked about how he portaged over this monstrosity as a boy scout on a canoe trip in 1952.
20th April 2022
20th Apr 22
Julie Duncan
ace
@juliedduncan
This is year ten for me on 365, so it's a bit of a milestone year. I have greatly enjoyed our kind and helpful community,...
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T5i
Taken
17th April 2022 6:44pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
