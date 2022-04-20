Previous
Next
Hodenpyl Dam by juliedduncan
Photo 3027

Hodenpyl Dam

On the Manistee River near Mesick, Michigan. My Dad talked about how he portaged over this monstrosity as a boy scout on a canoe trip in 1952.
20th April 2022 20th Apr 22

Julie Duncan

ace
@juliedduncan
This is year ten for me on 365, so it's a bit of a milestone year. I have greatly enjoyed our kind and helpful community,...
829% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise