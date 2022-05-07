Sign up
Photo 3044
You Turned Into Light
You entered the Perfect Light of His presence, May 7, 2021. We ache to see you again, Mom. It won't be long!
7th May 2022
7th May 22
2
2
Julie Duncan
3038
3039
3040
3041
3042
3043
3044
3045
1444
3039
3040
3041
3042
3043
3044
3045
Allison Williams
ace
A beautiful presentation and narrative. I am so sorry for your loss.
May 9th, 2022
jackie edwards
ace
A year already... doesn't seem that long. Hugs and a prayer for peace for your family
May 10th, 2022
