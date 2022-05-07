Previous
Next
You Turned Into Light by juliedduncan
Photo 3044

You Turned Into Light

You entered the Perfect Light of His presence, May 7, 2021. We ache to see you again, Mom. It won't be long!
7th May 2022 7th May 22

Julie Duncan

ace
@juliedduncan
This is year ten for me on 365, so it's a bit of a milestone year. I have greatly enjoyed our kind and helpful community,...
834% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Allison Williams ace
A beautiful presentation and narrative. I am so sorry for your loss.
May 9th, 2022  
jackie edwards ace
A year already... doesn't seem that long. Hugs and a prayer for peace for your family
May 10th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise