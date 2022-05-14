Previous
My Favorite Hiking Partner by juliedduncan
My Favorite Hiking Partner

Actually, my ONLY hiking partner. "If you have ever gone to the woods with me, I must love you very much." (Mary Oliver)
14th May 2022

Julie Duncan

@juliedduncan
