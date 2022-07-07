Sign up
Photo 3105
Risky Business
He wouldn't go any farther. My sage advice was, "If it snaps off, don't panic. Just swim back to shore." Ha ha ha!
7th July 2022
7th Jul 22
Julie Duncan
@juliedduncan
This is year ten for me on 365, so it's a bit of a milestone year. I have greatly enjoyed our kind and helpful community,...
Esther Rosenberg
LOL, Did you switch positions? and how far did you go hahaha.
July 7th, 2022
