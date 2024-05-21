Previous
Iris and Dame's Rocket by juliedduncan
Iris and Dame's Rocket

In memory of my Mom, Carole Darr, who loved all flowers.
21st May 2024 21st May 24

Julie Duncan

@juliedduncan
2024: 365 has taught me so much, I keep deciding to stay every time my renewal comes up. This is my twelfth year, and I...
Hazel ace
That is most beautiful, Julie and a wonderful and fitting tribute to your dear Mom.
May 22nd, 2024  
Julie Duncan ace
@quietpurplehaze Thank you kindly, Hazel. Hope you and Ray have a great day today! :)
May 22nd, 2024  
