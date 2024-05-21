Sign up
Previous
Photo 3620
Iris and Dame's Rocket
In memory of my Mom, Carole Darr, who loved all flowers.
21st May 2024
21st May 24
2
1
Julie Duncan
ace
@juliedduncan
2024: 365 has taught me so much, I keep deciding to stay every time my renewal comes up. This is my twelfth year, and I...
6693
photos
140
followers
64
following
991% complete
View this month »
3613
3614
3615
3616
3617
3618
3619
3620
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T5i
Taken
19th May 2024 5:33pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Hazel
ace
That is most beautiful, Julie and a wonderful and fitting tribute to your dear Mom.
May 22nd, 2024
Julie Duncan
ace
@quietpurplehaze
Thank you kindly, Hazel. Hope you and Ray have a great day today! :)
May 22nd, 2024
