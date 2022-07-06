Sign up
Photo 3104
Study #119
Multi Media 12” X 18” (largest one I’ve done so far)
6th July 2022
6th Jul 22
1
0
Julie Duncan
ace
@juliedduncan
This is year ten for me on 365, so it's a bit of a milestone year. I have greatly enjoyed our kind and helpful community,...
5966
photos
152
followers
80
following
850% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Joanne Diochon
ace
I love this, wish I could see it in person and touch it.
July 6th, 2022
