Study #119 by juliedduncan
Study #119

Multi Media 12” X 18” (largest one I’ve done so far)
6th July 2022 6th Jul 22

Julie Duncan

@juliedduncan
This is year ten for me on 365, so it's a bit of a milestone year. I have greatly enjoyed our kind and helpful community,...
Joanne Diochon ace
I love this, wish I could see it in person and touch it.
July 6th, 2022  
