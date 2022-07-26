Sign up
Photo 3116
Before . . .
Don't hold your breath for the "After" photo. This is going to take awhile! For those who don't know me, this is my kindergarten classroom. School starts in less than one month! Arrrggghhh! :)
26th July 2022
26th Jul 22
2
0
Julie Duncan
ace
@juliedduncan
This is year ten for me on 365, so it's a bit of a milestone year. I have greatly enjoyed our kind and helpful community,...
jackie edwards
ace
Summer is wanting...it went too fast😔
July 26th, 2022
Milanie
ace
Oh I remember those days! Begging the custodian to do my hall first since I was always the first one there working:) It will come together and look great!
July 26th, 2022
