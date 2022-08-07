Sign up
Photo 3123
Fifteen Months
And it feels like yesterday. I miss my Mom so much. Her name was Carole Darr. The pain is unbearable.
7th August 2022
7th Aug 22
1
0
Kartia
ace
A beautiful image for such a difficult time. Although we're strangers, I can relate to your pain having lost my father just on 2 years ago. Sounds as though you were blessed with a close relationship. I hope you have the comfort of others around you to help endure the pain.
August 8th, 2022
