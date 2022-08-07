Previous
Next
Fifteen Months by juliedduncan
Photo 3123

Fifteen Months

And it feels like yesterday. I miss my Mom so much. Her name was Carole Darr. The pain is unbearable.
7th August 2022 7th Aug 22

Julie Duncan

ace
@juliedduncan
This is year ten for me on 365, so it's a bit of a milestone year. I have greatly enjoyed our kind and helpful community,...
855% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Kartia ace
A beautiful image for such a difficult time. Although we're strangers, I can relate to your pain having lost my father just on 2 years ago. Sounds as though you were blessed with a close relationship. I hope you have the comfort of others around you to help endure the pain.
August 8th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise