BZZZZZ! by juliedduncan
Photo 3128

BZZZZZ!

Found him on the trail. When I tried to pick him up for a photo, he made a horrific buzzing sound and fluttered his wings. Scared the bejesus out of me! He is a handsome little guy though. No denying that! :)
12th August 2022 12th Aug 22

Julie Duncan

