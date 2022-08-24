Previous
Next
Oysters in the Woods by juliedduncan
Photo 3140

Oysters in the Woods

Just noticed in editing that I caught a little hover fly, too! :)
24th August 2022 24th Aug 22

Julie Duncan

ace
@juliedduncan
This is year ten for me on 365, so it's a bit of a milestone year. I have greatly enjoyed our kind and helpful community,...
860% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Esther Rosenberg ace
Oh yeah, I had to find it lol! Beautiful details and lighten this fungi.
August 25th, 2022  
Julie Duncan ace
@dutchothotmailcom Thanks, Esther! I like how the sun really lit these beauties up, seemingly from the inside. :)
August 25th, 2022  
moni kozi ace
Nice view with that backlight!
August 25th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise