Apt Metaphor by juliedduncan
Photo 3161

Apt Metaphor

Sorry I haven't posted in awhile. I've been in a lot of pain, and not even photography has helped. I'm sure I'll get back into it soon. I hope.
24th September 2022 24th Sep 22

Julie Duncan

