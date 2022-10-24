Previous
We Learn by Observing by juliedduncan
Photo 3178

We Learn by Observing

I failed to notice before that each bittersweet segment has a lovely little seed in it!
24th October 2022 24th Oct 22

Julie Duncan

@juliedduncan
This is year ten for me on 365, so it's a bit of a milestone year. I have greatly enjoyed our kind and helpful community,...
Milanie ace
An immediate fav - great dof and light!
October 30th, 2022  
