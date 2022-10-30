Previous
Who Knew? by juliedduncan
Photo 3186

Who Knew?

Juniper berries aren't berries; they're teeny-tiny pinecones! https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Juniper_berry
30th October 2022 30th Oct 22

Julie Duncan

