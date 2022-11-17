Sign up
Photo 3207
Duncan Family Portrait
Since this photo shoot back in October, my son's family has learned that they're expecting a little BOY in April! So many blessings!
17th November 2022
17th Nov 22
3
1
Julie Duncan
ace
@juliedduncan
This is year ten for me on 365, so it's a bit of a milestone year. I have greatly enjoyed our kind and helpful community,...
John Falconer
ace
What a great fun photograph.
November 19th, 2022
Julie Duncan
ace
@johnfalconer
Thanks, John. People photography is a huge weak point with me, so I'm kind of proud of how this (and a few others) turned out. :)
November 19th, 2022
Kim
ace
All smiles! Congratulations to all!
November 19th, 2022
