I Spy Something . . . GREEN! by juliedduncan
I Spy Something . . . GREEN!

The tropical dome at Hidden Lake Gardens is coming back to life! (It was decimated by a polar vortex that froze the gas line for the heat a few years ago. Nearly everything died. Remember that winter?)
22nd November 2022 22nd Nov 22

Julie Duncan

