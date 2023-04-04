Previous
"Paint-by-Number" Red Bellied Woodpecker by juliedduncan
"Paint-by-Number" Red Bellied Woodpecker

Posterized & Ortonized in post as I used my Nikon Coolpix P900 which can reach far, but focuses poorly at that length without a tripod. Ah well!
4th April 2023 4th Apr 23

Julie Duncan

@juliedduncan
2023: Well, I've now started year eleven. 365 continues to be a safe and healing place for me, so I'm not planning on leaving...
