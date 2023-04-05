Previous
Split by Ice by juliedduncan
Photo 3275

Split by Ice

We saw many, many devastated trees on our walk yesterday; damage from the ice storm back in February. :(
5th April 2023 5th Apr 23

Julie Duncan

moni kozi ace
Oh, this looks like a broken heart
April 5th, 2023  
