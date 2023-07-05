Sign up
Photo 3356
Big Fella
I had a devil of a time photographing this monstrosity that my husband brought home, and finally ended up with this in front of my light board. It's about six inches (15 cm) across!
5th July 2023
5th Jul 23
Julie Duncan
@juliedduncan
2023: Well, I've now started year eleven. 365 continues to be a safe and healing place for me, so I'm not planning on leaving...
Madeleine Pennock
Lovely detail!
July 6th, 2023
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Unique perspective. It really shows off the intricate details. Nice!
July 6th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Great close up with all these lines
July 6th, 2023
