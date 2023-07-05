Previous
Big Fella by juliedduncan
Big Fella

I had a devil of a time photographing this monstrosity that my husband brought home, and finally ended up with this in front of my light board. It's about six inches (15 cm) across!
5th July 2023 5th Jul 23

Julie Duncan

Madeleine Pennock
Lovely detail!
July 6th, 2023  
Kerry McCarthy ace
Unique perspective. It really shows off the intricate details. Nice!
July 6th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Great close up with all these lines
July 6th, 2023  
