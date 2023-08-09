Previous
Unguarded Moment by juliedduncan
Photo 3378

Unguarded Moment

When I can catch her not being goofy, my granddaughter can be rather stunning.
9th August 2023 9th Aug 23

Julie Duncan

@juliedduncan

Maggiemae ace
you will be glad to be in her company as she grows older!
August 9th, 2023  
Kim ace
Nice candid shot! Pretty granddaughter!
August 9th, 2023  
