Sequestered, Nostalgic by juliedduncan
Photo 3379

Sequestered, Nostalgic

This little house is isolated behind fences, trees, and shrubs at Hidden Lake Gardens. I went back there to get some shots of it. It's so lovely and quiet back there, I was drawn as if by sorcery. Note: Sorry for lack of posting and commenting lately; My Photo Stream was shut down, and I'm trying to finagle how to upload and find my photos on iCloud. It is frustrating, and I haven't had time to mess with it considering that I've been in my classroom for many hours lately getting ready for the new school year. Ugh!
10th August 2023 10th Aug 23

Julie Duncan

@juliedduncan
2023: Well, I've now started year eleven. 365 continues to be a safe and healing place for me, so I'm not planning on leaving...
Annie D ace
I can see why you went back..it's lovely
August 11th, 2023  
