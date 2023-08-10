Sequestered, Nostalgic

This little house is isolated behind fences, trees, and shrubs at Hidden Lake Gardens. I went back there to get some shots of it. It's so lovely and quiet back there, I was drawn as if by sorcery. Note: Sorry for lack of posting and commenting lately; My Photo Stream was shut down, and I'm trying to finagle how to upload and find my photos on iCloud. It is frustrating, and I haven't had time to mess with it considering that I've been in my classroom for many hours lately getting ready for the new school year. Ugh!