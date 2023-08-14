Sign up
Previous
Photo 3383
Fat Little Bellies
The cabins we stayed at this summer had one-liter capacity hummingbird feeders which had to be refilled daily. There was a constant buzz and twitter all day long as they fought over the food and filled their bellies.
14th August 2023
14th Aug 23
Julie Duncan
@juliedduncan
2023: Well, I've now started year eleven. 365 continues to be a safe and healing place for me, so I'm not planning on leaving...
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T5i
Taken
30th July 2023 6:11pm
