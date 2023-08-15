Previous
Stunning Wildlife Photography by juliedduncan
Photo 3384

Stunning Wildlife Photography

I'm sure NatGeo will be recruiting me soon due to this amazing capture of a Bald Eagle. They'd be crazy not to! Right? RIGHT???
15th August 2023 15th Aug 23

Julie Duncan

ace
@juliedduncan
2023: Well, I've now started year eleven. 365 continues to be a safe and healing place for me, so I'm not planning on leaving...
927% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

moni kozi
If for any unthinkable reason they don't, it's their loss
August 15th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise