Photo 3413
Accept What Comes
13th September 2023
13th Sep 23
3
2
Julie Duncan
ace
@juliedduncan
2023: Well, I've now started year eleven. 365 continues to be a safe and healing place for me, so I'm not planning on leaving...
6419
photos
135
followers
67
following
935% complete
3406
3407
3408
3409
3410
3411
3412
3413
3409
448
1010
1548
3410
3411
3412
3413
Views
3
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T5i
Taken
10th September 2023 4:38pm
Public
Judith Johnson
ace
It's a beauty
September 13th, 2023
Allison Williams
ace
So graceful
September 13th, 2023
Brian
ace
Exquisite. fav
September 13th, 2023
