Photo 3438
Once in a Blue Moon
. . . is about how often I have the opportunity and patience to try for a butterfly shot. ;)
8th October 2023
8th Oct 23
Julie Duncan
ace
@juliedduncan
2023: Well, I've now started year eleven. 365 continues to be a safe and healing place for me, so I'm not planning on leaving...
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Wonderful shot! Such great sharp detail. Sometimes patience pays off!
October 8th, 2023
Annie D
ace
What a lovely butterfly...beautifully composed
October 8th, 2023
Brian
ace
Congratulations - superb
October 8th, 2023
