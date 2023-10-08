Previous
Once in a Blue Moon by juliedduncan
Photo 3438

Once in a Blue Moon

. . . is about how often I have the opportunity and patience to try for a butterfly shot. ;)
8th October 2023 8th Oct 23

Julie Duncan

ace
@juliedduncan
2023: Well, I've now started year eleven. 365 continues to be a safe and healing place for me, so I'm not planning on leaving...
Kerry McCarthy ace
Wonderful shot! Such great sharp detail. Sometimes patience pays off!
October 8th, 2023  
Annie D ace
What a lovely butterfly...beautifully composed
October 8th, 2023  
Brian ace
Congratulations - superb
October 8th, 2023  
