Previous
Photo 3439
Puffy and the Puffettes
Live on Oak Avenue! (Sorry, I'm really tired right now.)
9th October 2023
9th Oct 23
1
2
Julie Duncan
ace
@juliedduncan
2023: Well, I've now started year eleven. 365 continues to be a safe and healing place for me, so I'm not planning on leaving...
6463
photos
136
followers
67
following
942% complete
View this month »
3432
3433
3434
3435
3436
3437
3438
3439
3433
3434
3435
3436
3437
1558
3438
3439
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
2
365
View Info
View All
Public
View
Dorothy
ace
LOL, at first glance I thought it was a decaying golf ball! Love the textures.
October 10th, 2023
