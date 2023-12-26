Previous
Study #168 by juliedduncan
Photo 3474

Study #168

Please excuse my absence. I've had Covid. I haven't been taking photos. I've been depressed. Hope you all had a Merry Christmas, and all to best to you in 2024!
26th December 2023 26th Dec 23

Julie Duncan

ace
@juliedduncan
2023: Well, I've now started year eleven. 365 continues to be a safe and healing place for me, so I'm not planning on leaving...
951% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise