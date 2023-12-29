Previous
James by juliedduncan
James

Managed to grab a shot of my Dad on Christmas Day. So thankful for him!
Julie Duncan

Kerry McCarthy ace
Nice portrait. I like the lines of the railing.
December 29th, 2023  
PhotoCrazy ace
Wonderful pic!
December 29th, 2023  
