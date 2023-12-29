Sign up
Photo 3477
James
Managed to grab a shot of my Dad on Christmas Day. So thankful for him!
29th December 2023
29th Dec 23
Julie Duncan
@juliedduncan
2023: Well, I've now started year eleven. 365 continues to be a safe and healing place for me, so I'm not planning on leaving...
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Nice portrait. I like the lines of the railing.
December 29th, 2023
PhotoCrazy
ace
Wonderful pic!
December 29th, 2023
